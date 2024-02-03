Hall of Famer reacts to Chyna being showcased in latest WWE project

WWE recently announced that Chyna will be part of its latest project and a Hall of Famer couldn't be happier about it. This was none other than Alundra Blayze.

The one-time Women's Champion and two-time Intercontinental Champion was one of the most influential superstars in history. Chyna was a pioneer of women's wrestling in the 1990s and was one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era before leaving the company in 2001.

However, her post-wrestling venture into the adult entertainment industry almost ruined her in-ring legacy. She was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg.

WWE 2K recently announced that Chyna will return in the latest installment of the popular video game series. Its official X account shared a first look at The Ninth Wonder of the World in WWE 2K24.

One of the wrestling personalities who reacted to the news was Alundra Blayze. The WWE Hall of Famer was happy that her contemporary will be featured in the game.

"Great addition! Good choice, glad to see her in it," Blayze wrote.

Chyna has been a part of the WWE 2K series since 2020. She was also part of downloadable content in the WWE 2K Battlegrounds game. She's part of the Legends Roster for WWE 2K24.

Rhea Ripley on being compared to Chyna

Some fans have compared current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to the late Chyna due to their build and physicality with male wrestlers. Ripley has no problem with it and feels proud about it. However, she also thought that her interactions with male superstars last year made the women's division suffer.

"I don't think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all," Ripley told The West Sport last month. "I think it's amazing. I'm actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I'm having at the moment is that, I've done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women's division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way." [From 25:22 to 25:51]

It would be hard for Rhea Ripley to match The Ninth Wonder of the World's two Intercontinental Championship reigns. The current landscape of society wouldn't possibly permit intergender matches in WWE.

