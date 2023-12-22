Triple H to induct former 3-time champion in the WWE Hall of Fame? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been making the major decisions in WWE after Vince McMahon initially retired from the company last year. Another significant event he will be overseeing for the first time is the annual Hall of Fame ceremony. Interestingly, he could consider adding a legend he had a rocky relationship with.

Triple H didn't begin his early wrestling career as a singles star. In 1997, D-Generation X formed and The Game was joined by Shawn Michaels and Chyna. Although he maintained a good relationship with HBK throughout the years, the same can't be said for The Ninth Wonder of the World.

The Game was involved with Stephanie McMahon in the late 90s for a storyline, which later developed into a real-life relationship. This proved to be a bearer of problems, as he was also allegedly with Chyna at the time. She left the company in 2001 and wrestled for other promotions.

She then began working in adult films, which was what halted her induction to the Hall of Fame. However, The King of Kings has recently proven that he could mend fences if that meant it was best for business.

It was recently reported that the Chief Content Creator will handle the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. Wrestling Observer Newsletter added that Triple H will still apply basic rules for the potential nominees, but he will mostly be open to any names.

If The Game can put his personal feelings and Punk's public criticism aside for the fans, he could do the same for Chyna. Triple H has openly talked about the former Intercontinental Champion and what she has contributed to the business.

Chyna was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 posthumously as a member of DX. Since then, fans have kept asking for the Stamford-based promotion to induct her as a solo star.

What did Triple H say about adding Chyna to the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo star?

DX honored Chyna during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony

While fans believe that The Game is still not on board with adding the former Intercontinental Champion into the Hall of Fame, that's not entirely the case.

While on CBS Sports' State of Combat, Triple H praised the late wrestling legend and believed she would be inducted into the Hall of Fame alone. He shared that it was fitting she was first inducted as part of DX as that's how she began her WWE career.

Is Stephanie McMahon on board with adding Chyna to the WWE Hall of Fame?

Despite Stephanie McMahon and Chyna's rocky relationship, the former wants to see the latter join the Hall of Fame by herself. While she's unsure when that will happen, she stated it's hard to deny the contributions of The Ninth Wonder of the World.

It would be interesting to see who will join WWE's Hall of Fame class of 2024.

