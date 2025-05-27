Hall of Famer reveals biggest issue with WWE under TKO

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his biggest issue with the company under TKO. The promotion and UFC merged to form a new company called TKO Group Holdings in September 2023.

Speaking on today's episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed some of the issues he was having with the current product. He suggested that WWE television was overproduced and noted that it was lacking a "Wild West feel."

“This product feels too pretty to me. This product is too slick. This product is too produced. This product is almost too perfect. Everything is exactly where it should be. There’s no loosey-goosey to it. There’s no Wild West feel, you know?" said Bully Ray.

Co-host David LaGreca noted that some fans feel that the promotion has become too corporate, and it is negatively impacting the product. Bully Ray referenced the company featuring celebrities on WWE television regularly and noted that he would prefer to see former wrestlers in the crowd.

“One of the things they’re doing throughout the course of the show is incorporating all of these other stars. ‘Oh, this person has a Netflix special, and look who showed up at the show today.’ And then they had those two guys backstage. You know what? That’s fine. But show me Tony Atlas in the crowd. Tony Atlas just came to mind. A former wrestler in the crowd," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Popular comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer made an appearance during last night's show, and rapper Waka Flocka Flame was shown in the crowd.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE RAW star

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized Lyra Valkyria for her promo last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the Women's Intercontinental Champion didn't get a reaction from the crowd during her promo last night with Becky Lynch. He noted that Valkyria had been in the company for years and criticized the promotion for putting her in that position during last night's show.

"How long has Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Prince Albert, Terry Taylor, how long have they had Lyra Valkyria at NXT? You don't know you're going to get this? Like, are you, are you surprised? You've had her down there for freaking years. She's been delivering promos like this for years. So, how do you get to that spot? And bro, she's getting this last week too. Zero response," Russo said. [41:12 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The promotion is currently on the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2025 next month. It will be interesting to see if any more celebrities show up on WWE television in the weeks ahead.

