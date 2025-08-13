Hall of Famer Reveals Why Vince McMahon Used to Throw Tantrums in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ran the company for over four decades and helped professional wrestling gain global recognition. In recent years, many stories have come out regarding McMahon, which have offered an insight into how things worked behind the scenes in the global sports entertainment juggernaut before Triple H became its head booker.

Ad

During a recent chat on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter claimed that Vince McMahon used to throw tantrums while in charge. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long agreed to Apter's statement and revealed the potential reason behind it. For those unaware, the Hall of Famer worked closely with McMahon for years and saw him tackle numerous situations behind the scenes.

Long said that while he used to be confused about McMahon's alleged tantrums, he realized that the 79-year-old did so because he was running a huge business.

Ad

Trending

"All the time. The man didn't play. And I, you know, I used to look at him, and I'm like, 'Jesus Christ, why are you doing that?' But I understand now this man has a billion-dollar operation, and one word could scre* it all up," Long said. [From 16:30 onwards]

Ad

Long, Apter, Mac Davis, and Bill Korderas addressed the fallout from the former WWE referee's tweet about Tony Khan on the show. Korderas had tweeted about the AEW President, claiming that he threw tantrums, which led to the discussion about Vince McMahon.

Dax Harwood responded to Jimmy's tweets with some harsh words. Korderas later replied to Harwood's remarks on the show. The former WWE official hasn't been part of the professional wrestling business since retiring in 2012.

Ad

Korderas started his career with the promotion in 1987 and spent 22 long years with World Wrestling Entertainment. After leaving the company, he made a few appearances for Ring of Honor before retiring in 2012. Following his retirement, Korderas published a book about his experiences and has a podcast on YouTube.

For more Jimmy Korderas content, check out his YouTube podcast, Refin' It Up.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More