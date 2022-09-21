"I'm still waiting" - WWE legend says he has not heard back from Vince McMahon after reaching out to him

WWE legend Kurt Angle has shared that he hasn't heard from Vince McMahon since he left the company.

Angle returned to the company for an appearance on the August 29th episode of RAW. He recreated his iconic "milk chug" moment with The Street Profits after their victory over Alpha Academy.

The Hall of Famer recently joined AJ Singh on "The Wrassingh Show" and spoke about the former WWE CEO. The Olympic gold medalist noted that he tried to get in contact with Vince but couldn't reach him. He suggested that Vince may have had to turn in his company phone after resigning from the company on July 22nd.

"I just talked to Stephanie (McMahon) a couple of weeks ago because I couldn't get a hold of Vince anymore. I'd imagine that he had to turn in his company phone and that was the only way I could get a hold of him. I had his number and I would call him here and there. I'd talk to him and see how he was doing and I texted him a couple of times after he left and he never responded. [17:12 - 17:31]

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he's still waiting to hear back from Vince after Stephanie McMahon claimed that her father would reach out to him.

"I found out that they did take the company phone from him, so I don't have any way of getting a hold of him. But Stephanie told me she would talk to Vince and he would reach out to me. I'm still waiting though."[17:32 - 17:42]

Vince McMahon retires from WWE

WWE's Board of Directors launched an investigation into alleged payments to a former female employee made by Mr. McMahon. The investigation revealed that Vince paid millions in hush money to four women in the past 16 years.

The former Chairman appeared on the June 27th edition of RAW to introduce John Cena for his 20th Anniversary celebration with the company. He would exit the promotion less than a month later and made the announcement on Twitter. The former CEO referenced his age as the reason and thanked the fans.

At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful

Vince is rumored to return at WrestleMania 39 to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It will be interesting to see if the 77-year-old will get his company phone back at the company's biggest show of the year as well.

