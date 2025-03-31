Hall of Famer's possible WWE return could be a "distraction" amid John Cena's heel turn; feels former company employee 

WWE star John Cena has been spewing venom at the fans in his promos. Last week on RAW, he even called out legendary wrestler Ric Flair.

Last Monday Night, Cena kicked off the show with a scathing promo directed at the WWE Universe. He declared that he would beat beloved champion Cody Rhodes and ruin professional wrestling. He added that he would win the title for the 17th time in his career, and people would forget the name of wrestling legend Ric Flair, who is currently tied with Cena at 16 world championships apiece.

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Ric Flair possibly getting involved in the buildup. The veteran manager felt WWE didn't need The Nature Boy at this point. He explained that the creative team had already been dealing with a lot since John Cena's heel turn. Cornette also pointed out that there was the unaddressed issue about The Rock. With just a few weeks before WrestleMania, Jim felt Flair's involvement would further complicate matters.

"Well, I don't know. I think it's probably a distraction at this point." He continued, "I think it would be a distraction. They've got enough on their plate with Cena having just switched. There's The Rock, who looms around even though nobody wants to talk about him. I don't know if they need to interject another legend to suck up a lot of oxygen in the room." [0:40 - 1:35]

John Cena will be on RAW this week

WWE will be finishing up with its European tour this Monday. This week's episode of RAW will mark the final show from this tour, emanating from the O2 Arena in London, England.

John Cena is advertised for the show and is expected to take to the ring. The current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, will also be at the tapings, and the two stars are expected to have a tense confrontation.

Tensions between the two men have been high during their previous run-ins. It will be interesting to see if there is any physical altercation between them this week on the red brand.

