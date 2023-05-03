Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins and 37-year-old are the "top echelon guys" in WWE (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are the "top guys" in WWE, only next to Roman Reigns in the pecking order.

The Messiah and The American Nightmare are arguably the most popular babyfaces in the wrestling business today. They generate some of the loudest crowd reactions from the crowds in whichever arena they step into. Both are also on the cusp of significant championship triumphs. While Rollins is the favorite to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title, Cody is still expected to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter disclosed that though he was annoyed by Seth Rollins' laughter earlier, he's a fan of his in-ring work.

Apter added that Rollins and Cody are the "top-echelon" guys in WWE, with Roman Reigns firmly at the top for obvious reasons.

"I think he's [Seth Rollins] an incredible wrestler, he's a great showman and his laugh really annoyed me for a long time. But I think, right now, he's really the top guy in WWE under Roman Reigns if you really look at the pecking order, he's right there. He and Cody Rhodes are like the top echelon guys there," added Bill Apter. (15:25 - 15:27)

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend DDP is a big fan of Seth Rollins

Diamond Dallas Page lavished praise on Rollins' ability to remain over with fans in a recent interview.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that even though The Messiah lost thrice in a row to Cody Rhodes, he remained as popular as The American Nightmare, which is a testament to his talents.

"Look what they did with Seth Rollins. One of the greatest talents in professional wrestling, for a long time, was lost. Not him lost, the booking of him. Once this character started to come out, and then he started doing all the things that he did, and then last year starting with, how do you lose three times in a row, to the same guy, who just got brought in back to the company, and be more over than you've ever been? Like, that's real talent. The guys that can lose and still get over," said DDP.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be in action at this Saturday night's Backlash 2023. While Rollins will square off against Omos, Cody will go to war against Brock Lesnar in a match expected to headline the event.

If you take Bill Apter's quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes