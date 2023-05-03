"That's real talent" - Hall of Famer on the peculiar reason why Cody Rhodes' former rival remains one of WWE's top stars

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38, and was immediately catapulted into superstardom thanks to an incredible fan reception for the former AEW VP. He went on to have a rivalry with Seth "Freakin'" Rollins that fans are still talking about a year later.

The Visionary, despite being a multi-time world champion and one of the company's top stars, lost all of the contests against The American Nightmare. Needless to say, the bouts were remarkable.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke highly of Seth Rollins, who is currently one of the leading candidates to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

DDP believes that, owing to the former Universal Champion's capability to remain over despite many losses, Seth Rollins is one of the best in the business:

"Look what they did with Seth Rollins," DDP began. "One of the greatest talents in professional wrestling, for a long time, was lost. Not him lost, the booking of him. Once this character started to come out, and then he started doing all the things that he did, and then last year starting with, how do you lose three times in a row, to the same guy, who just got brought in back to the company, and be more over than you've ever been? Like, that's real talent. The guys that can lose and still get over." [3:46-4:27]

What was Seth Rollins up to on the go-home edition of WWE RAW ahead of Backlash?

Seth Rollins is scheduled to face The Nigerian Giant Omos in a first-time-ever clash at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico this Saturday, May 6th. On the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary shared the ring with Paul Heyman in the opening segment.

After interrupting Heyman mid-promo to talk about how Roman Reigns doesn't have to keep running from him anymore since they are now on separate brands, Rollins claimed that he is going to win the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

In the show's main event, he wrestled Solo Sikoa in yet another first-time-ever match that saw the former Universal Champion win via disqualification.

