Hall of Famer seemingly set for return after 6 months to WWE SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown has been called home by some of the biggest Superstars in WWE history. Today, the show may be ruled by Roman Reigns, but once upon a time the blue brand was synonymous with greats such as Batista, The Undertaker and Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar will compete tonight as the show is scheduled to air live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His wife, Beth Phoenix, is likely to join him on television.

The wrestling world shaken as Edge announced that his upcoming contest against WWE veteran Sheamus is the last on his contract. Beth Phoenix shared a post on her Instagram handle captioned:

"Bags packed!"

Several fans and even colleagues have commented on Beth's post, wishing the power couple luck and hoping for a memorable night. Whether Edge retires quietly following tonight's show remains to be seen. Needless to say, it makes tonight's SmackDown a must-watch show.

Will Edge jump ship from WWE to rival wrestling promotion?

When All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was formed in 2019, many believed it to be a boon for wrestlers and an alternative to fans. Presently, Tony Khan's promotion is widely popular thanks to some legendary stars on the roster, from Chris Jericho and CM Punk, to Kenny Omega and Christian Cage, among many others.

Edge's longtime friend Christian is often deemed by the vast majority of the fanbase as the perfect opponent or partner for The Rated-R Superstar's last hurrah.

While it makes sense as Edge has been building up towards this moment for nearly a year now, many still hope that there may be a swerve here. Whether the Rated-R Superstar is inserted into a new storyline, or if Edge vs. Sheamus is indeed the Ultimate Opportunist's last ride, a hearty cheers is in order to celebrate 25 years of the legendary Hall of Famer gracing our screens!

Have y'all braced yourselves for what could legitimately be Edge's last WWE match, against Sheamus tonight on Friday Night SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

