"Ric Flair made me want to watch wrestling" - Hall of Famer selects his WWE Mount Rushmore

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently chose Ric Flair as part of his Mount Rushmore of WWE. He then went on to name three Hall of Famers on his list.

DDP and Flair often crossed paths in the ring during their tenure in WCW in early 2000s. Page has worked with many veterans of the industry, including Jake Roberts. DDP was also associated with AEW from 2019 to 2020.

On a recent episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the wrestling legend stated that the first person who comes to mind when asked about his WWE Mount Rushmore is Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. He then added Ric Flair stating that The Nature Boy made him want to watch wrestling.

“My first guy is gonna be [Jake Roberts],” Page revealed, explaining that Roberts served as the primary inspiration for Page’s own career. “Next guy for me is definitely going to be Ric Flair. Ric Flair made me want to watch wrestling after Jake pulled me back in,” Page stated. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

DDP went on to add Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero to the list citing that the former broke the stereotype around superstars being six feet tall, and the latter was an amazing talent.

“Shawn Michaels, you know, he’s the first guy to break that ‘under six-foot’ thing and be able to be like Randy [Savage] was,” Page stated. “Eddie Guerrero, I think as far as the working in the ring, goes back to me doing stuff for AAA in Mexico with me and Jake. He was an amazing talent then, and he only go better.”

Ric Flair is preparing for his final match

The 73-year-old will battle it out one last time at Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31 at Nashville Fairgrounds.

In a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the 16-time world champion stated that he was still 'fundamentally better' than many of the current superstars in the industry. He added that he has another month and a half to train and will continue to get better.

Ric Flair has been training with Jay Lethal for his upcoming match. He will compete in a six-man tag team match alongside FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) against Rock n Roll Express and another mystery opponent.

