Ric Flair says he can be "better fundamentally than 85%" of the WWE and AEW rosters

WWE legend Ric Flair is a little over a month away from his last match but believes that he can still compete at the highest level.

He departed WWE in August last year. The 16-time world champion's final storyline saw him paired with Lacey Evans, but that was scrapped once she took time off for pregnancy. The storyline was reportedly expected to lead to a match between Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37.

Since leaving, The Nature Boy has made several public appearances, including in AAA alongside his son-in-law and current AEW wrestler, Andrade El Idolo.

On a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the 73-year-old promoted his upcoming match in Nashville and claimed that he's still fundamentally better than many of the wrestlers today.

“If I can do it at 73 and I’ll be better fundamentally than 85 percent of the roster in either company. I’m not talking about flying off the top rope and that but, punching, kicking, psychology of wrestling. I’ll be better than 85 and I've got another month-and-a-half to train. I won’t go in there not ready,” Flair said. [H/T NoDQ.com]

Where is Ric Flair's last match?

The Nature Boy will lace up his boots one final time on the day following WWE SummerSlam (July 31) for Jim Crockett Promotions. The match will take place immediately after the Starrcast V wrestling convention at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Flair has since confirmed that the match will be a six-man tag team affair, with his opponents being the Rock n Roll Express and one other mystery wrestler. On his side will be the current ROH Tag Team Champions FTR.

Tickets for Ric Flair's last match sold out less than 24 hours after the event was announced. Flair vowed on social media to prove once again that "to be the man, you've got to beat the man!"

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently spoke with Sportskeeda about the legend's final match and revealed that he won't be watching the event. Brisco's reasoning and the full interview can be seen here.

