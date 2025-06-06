Hall of Famer set to make major appearance at non-WWE event

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to make a major appearance outside the company. The appearance will take place later today.

Bret Hart is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. He was known for his technical prowess as well as his submission wrestling. Given how good he was in the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer is still a hot commodity in the wrestling community, and he does appearances at conventions and signings.

Bret Hart is set to take part in a live, interactive virtual signing hosted by Highspotsauctions.com, which will take place later today at 6 PM EST.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recalled his legendary WWE match with Bret Hart

Bret Hart competed against some of the best in the business during his tenure with WWE. However, one of his most memorable matches came against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. The bout was so iconic that it was inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame, making it the first match to get a HOF induction.

During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Stone Cold reflected on his WrestleMania 13 bout with Hart, stating that it played a part in his legendary run in the company. He also gave a shoutout to Ken Shamrock, who was the special guest referee in the match.

“I love Bret Hart and we just always had great chemistry from day one. This is one of the great matches, but just the historical impact that it had. On the rest of the business after this match unfolded, where Bret would go on to become a heel, I would turn into an anti-hero babyface and you know, have the Austin run. I couldn’t have had that run without Bret. We did the turn, the double turn, execute that with perfection. Shout out to Ken Shamrock who was a big part of it as well and the announce team. But it was awesome and it was a great night at the office and every time you go in the ring you want to have a match like that,” Austin said. [H/T F4WOnline]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether Bret Hart will make another WWE appearance soon.

