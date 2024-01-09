Hall of Famer squashes rumor that he brought WWE stars to TNA

A WWE Hall of Famer has squashed the rumor that he brought massive stars such as Kurt Angle and Sting to TNA Wrestling back in the day.

IMPACT Wrestling has turned back the clock and rebranded itself to TNA Wrestling once again. The promotion launched in 2002 and became quite popular amongst wrestling fans.

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff joined in 2010, and the direction of the company completely changed. TNA tried to go head-to-head with WWE RAW on Monday nights, but it did not go well for the promotion.

During a Q&A on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that he was not the one who brought Kurt Angle, Sting, Mick Foley, Christian Cage, and other major names to the promotion. Eric Bischoff stated that it was Dixie Carter who signed the stars into the promotion, and he didn't even want the job in the first place.

"I used to tell Dixie Carter all the time when she wanted to bring in big names — and I get busted for that — ‘Look at all the WWE guys you brought into TNA’ — I didn’t bring them in! I didn’t even bring me in, I didn’t even want the job! That was Dixie Carter who brought in Sting, Mick Foley, and Kurt Angle and Christian Cage and so many others before I ever got there," [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE star reveals he has a lot of respect for Eric Bischoff

Wrestling legend RVD recently commented on working with Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, and Eric Bischoff during his career.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeea Wrestling, former WWE star RVD noted that he found Vince McMahon intimidating and his energy reeked of "power and of importance." He added that he respects Eric Bischoff and always felt like he was talking to one of the boys while working with him.

“Vince McMahon is intimidating, I think a lot of people feel like he’s like a very powerful figure, and when you’re talking to him, you know that. His energy kind of, to me anyway, reeks of power and of importance, and I’ve always felt that way about Vince. I feel like I have a ton of respect for Eric, but I feel more like I’m talking to one of the boys when I’m talking to Eric.” [12:59 - 13:47]

Eric Bischoff remains relevant in the wrestling industry today and has made televised appearances in AEW and WWE over the past few years. It will be interesting to see if the former promoter pops up on WWE television again in 2024.

