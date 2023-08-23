Hall of Famer thinks Bray Wyatt could depart WWE to join major promotion (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has spoken about the possibility of Bray Wyatt departing WWE to take his talents to IMPACT Wrestling down the line.

The Eater of Worlds has been absent from WWE since late February due to an yet-undisclosed career-threatening illness. His planned WrestleMania 39 match against Bobby Lashley was also scrapped after he was pulled from TV.

While Wyatt's return in October 2022 came amid much fanfare, his subsequent work left the fans rather underwhelmed. That said, now that he's reported to be inching close to a much-anticipated return, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, host Dr. Chris Featherstone remarked Matt Hardy received the freedom required to execute his vision of the 'Broken' gimmick in IMPACT Wrestling. This made Bill Apter pitch in with the idea of Bray Wyatt himself departing the global juggernaut, and joining the Nashville-based promotion.

"Maybe Bray Wyatt should go to TNA," said Bill Apter. [6:23 - 6:25]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter on Bray Wyatt's WWE contract

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter raised doubts over the rumors Bray Wyatt was earning as much as $3 million per year, before his first release in July 2021. The veteran journalist said the former WWE Champion could be making this amount after factoring in the additional streams of income.

"I don't know, I wouldn't think so. Maybe with endorsements and stuff. You know, the first coming of Wyatt as The Fiend was brilliant, it was great, and it ran its course, and they couldn't bring it back successfully. They tried every week with a different angle to bring it back, but it just didn't work," said Bill Apter.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see if Wyatt returns to WWE with a new gimmick, or revives one of his older personas, like The Fiend, to make an instant impact.

Do you agree with Bill Apter's take on why The Eater of Worlds should go to IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

