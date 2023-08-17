Legend has doubts over Bray Wyatt's WWE contract (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter doesn't think Bray Wyatt's WWE contract was worth $3 million annually.

It's no secret that Wyatt is one of the biggest draws in WWE. Though he's absent since February and recuperating from a career-threatening injury, fans can expect him to show up on the promotion's programming soon. Bray Wyatt is also rumored to be one of the highest-paid wrestlers for the global juggernaut.

Before his first release in July 2021, The Eater of Worlds was rumored to be making close to $3 million per year. As such, it's safe to assume his latest contract also pays handsomely. However, Bill Apter has raised doubts over these numbers.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that Bray Wyatt could be making $3 million when including other sources like the merchandise cut. He also spoke about how The Fiend was the best iteration of Wyatt yet and that WWE failed to revive the character despite multiple, spirited efforts.

"I don't know, I wouldn't think so. Maybe with endorsements and stuff. You know, the first coming of Bray Wyatt as The Fiend was brilliant, it was great, and it ran its course, and they couldn't bring it back successfully. They tried every week with a different angle to bring it back, but it just didn't work," said Bill Apter [2:01 - 2:21]

Check out the full video below:

Mike Rotunda provides an update on Bray Wyatt's return

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling at WrestleCon, Mike Rotunda provided a big update on his son, Bray Wyatt's, much anticipated WWE return.

Rotunda took a shot at the internet rumors surrounding his son and revealed that he would make his comeback to the global juggernaut soon.

"You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn't believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. So, Bray, I'm sure will return to WWE hopefully shortly and we'll go from there," said Mike Rotunda.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what plans Triple H and co. have in store for The Eater of the Worlds once he is cleared to return.

What do you see Wyatt doing after he shows up on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here