Hall of Famer urges WWE not to bring The Rock back at two crucial upcoming shows

The Rock returned to WWE programming in a prominent position last year, and he continues to be involved this WrestleMania season, albeit in a lesser capacity.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss, who then signaled John Cena to take out The American Nightmare. The 52-year-old wrestler-turned-actor has not been seen on television since as WWE was touring in Europe. Bully Ray feels the company should not use The Rock until WrestleMania 41.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray shared his honest thoughts on the main storyline heading into the Show of Shows. Ray feels the legend's return only makes sense for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He urged WWE to refrain from any other potential bookings for the remaining two RAW episodes before the spectacle on April 19-20.

"Hopefully, we don't see Rock until WrestleMania. I don't want to see Rock in Sacramento or Minneapolis [on RAW]," Ray said. "I want to see Rock when it means something. I almost want to forget that The Rock is involved," he added. [From 16:29 to 16:52]

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry claimed WWE will replace John Cena with a major star from RAW as the "lap dog" of The Final Boss.

Did John Cena really sell his soul to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

John Cena's heel turn rocked the wrestling world, especially the young fans who loved him something fierce. But what if all of this was only a ploy?

Sportskeeda Wrestling's veteran journalist Bill Apter said on UnSKripted that by the time WrestleMania 41 rolls around, John Cena could turn on The Final Boss. Apter revealed he'd heard a rumor that WWE wants to revert Cena to a babyface sooner rather than later.

"I have heard in the wind, that Cena is going — The Rock is going to make an appearance and Cena is going to turn against The Rock. That's what I am hearing now, and he is gonna go back to being a babyface. This whole thing is a ploy."

Interestingly, rapper Travis Scott was also used in the John Cena heel turn segment at Elimination Chamber. Scott is involved in the WrestleMania soundtrack. Could there be a major swerve on the grandest stage in two weeks?

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

