Unexpected name will replace John Cena as "lap dog" following his retirement, says WWE legend

John Cena is currently taking over 2025 as the biggest villain in the wrestling industry. However, Cena won't be around for long.

Mark Henry emphasized the scale of the 16-time World Champion's story arc, pointing to The Rock's involvement on WWE television long after his "lap dog" rides off into the sunset. Henry believes Seth Rollins will replace John Cena.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry stated that John is a man of his word, so his retirement announcement planned for December 2025 is legitimate. The former Olympian expressed that the Visionary could fill in once Cena is gone, as he is confident Rollins is on the edge, and The Final Boss will capitalize on the situation:

"John is a man of his word. I've never seen John really go against the sh** that he said. If he said that he is retiring, he's retiring. So, who's going to be The Rock's lap dog? Who's going to be the guy that sold his soul to [The Rock]? There ain't that many guys at the level of Seth Rollins. They just made mistakes in how they booked him," The World's Strongest Man said. [From 11:34 to 12:00]

The Hall of Famer also claimed that The Rock's return will complete the villain arc of Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes got the last laugh over John Cena on WWE RAW

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will headline WrestleMania 41 Night Two. They have been trading barbs at one another for the last couple of weeks, and this past Monday was no different. Cena may have done his best to bring down Cody, but Rhodes held his own.

After a tense back-and-forth between the two rivals on RAW this week, The American Nightmare countered a sneak attack and hit a Cross Rhodes on Cena. Cody gestured a gunshot at the WrestleMania sign and raised the WWE Title, ending the segment.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

