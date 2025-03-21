Hall of Famer wants 39-year-old WWE star to "choke out" Gunther

Gunther often reiterates his mantra when it comes to wrestling: "The mat is sacred." He does not value wrestlers like Jey Uso, whom he believes to be a mascot for the WWE Universe.

Ad

While the World Heavyweight Title picture has a good core story, the program leaves a lot to be desired. During a recent episode of his podcast, Uso's father Rikishi was asked to share his honest thoughts on it.

On Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted he has not given the quality of the program a deep thought. Instead, he is focused on the positive—his son is headlining WrestleMania 41. Be that as it may, Rikishi hopes Main Event Jey returns the favor to The Ring General.

Ad

Trending

"A lot of things can happen within the next four weeks. I'm waiting for Jey [Uso] to choke [Gunther's] a** out. I'm getting tired of seeing Gunther come through and choke my boy out on national TV. But at the same time, let's stay neutral. I know what type of wrestler Gunther is. He's a well-oiled machine," Rikishi said, pointing to The Ring General's ability. "As the weeks get closer, let's see what type of game plan Jey comes up with. I mean, how long can you take getting choked out?" [From 20:22 onwards]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

The Ring General informed Jey Uso that the tag team specialist would go through "10 weeks of hell" before WrestleMania 41, and the Austrian has largely succeeded in making things extremely difficult for Mr. Main Event.

Will Jey Uso find a tag team partner and get the better of Gunther next week on WWE RAW?

In light of Jey Uso's recent issues with A-Town Down Under, Uso was booked in a tag team match against them next week on RAW. However, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner needs a partner.

Ad

Ad

While Main Event Jey has already beaten Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in singles competition, this time it is two-on-one, unless Uso finds a tag partner. With the champion always looming, could Jey Uso survive next week?

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback