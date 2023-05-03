Hall of Famer wants Sami Zayn to face 26-year-old WWE RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has pitched an idea for a match between one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik and Zayn are as different as chalk and cheese. While Sami Zayn is a universally beloved babyface, Dominik Mysterio is a loathed villain. The two competed previously, albeit in very different circumstances, on the September 3, 2021, edition of SmackDown. At the show, Zayn defeated The Judgment Day member when the former was a heel while the latter was a babyface.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter shared his desire to see this unique dynamic play out in the ring. The Hall of Fame journalist explained that he wanted to see the current version of Dominik Mysterio go to war with the former Honorary Uce.

"You know what this makes me think of? It makes me think of Sami at the hottest vs. Dominik," said Bill Apter. (32:18 - 32:24)

Bill Apter wants WWE to introduce a new championship for Dominik Mysterio

Elsewhere in the chat, Bil Apter stated that he was interested in seeing WWE introduce a new championship exclusively for Dominik Mysterio. He termed the 26-year-old the "king of Mysterios."

"I would love to see them make a belt for Dominik. Mysterio Championship. He's the king of the Mysterios," said Apter.

Considering both Sami Zayn and Dominik Mysterio have been drafted to the red brand, it's safe to say a match between them could materialize down the line. Moreover, The Judgment Day could be the perfect challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship held by Zayn and Kevin Owens.

