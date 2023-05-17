Hall of Famer wants The Rock to return for a blockbuster match with WWE legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has discussed the possibility of The Rock returning to WWE to set up a third match with John Cena.

Back at WrestleMania 27, the seeds for a dream match between The Brahma Bull and Cena were sown when the former cost the latter his WWE Championship match against The Miz. The duo collided at next year's Mania, in a match dubbed as "Once in a Lifetime." The Rock emerged victorious at the show, leaving fans perplexed as Cena was the favorite to win.

The duo went to war again at WrestleMania 29, with John Cena coming on top this time to end the feud for good. However, Bill Apter wants WWE to explore another chapter in this rivalry.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the Hall of Famer journalist pitched the idea of the two Hollywood stars meeting inside the ring again.

"Let's bring the movies into this. Maybe it's gotta be John Cena vs. 'It doesn't matter' [The Rock]. Maybe John Cena and The Rock. Can you imagine?" said Bill Apter. [18:18 - 18:32)

Check out the full video below:

John Cena on facing The Rock in WWE again

Cena recently sat down for a chat with MTV News' Josh Horowitz for 92NY. During the interview, a fan asked him about possibly facing The Rock again.

The 16-time world champion downplayed the chances of the match materializing, saying he was on a losing streak in his career and felt The Rock wasn't an easy opponent.

"I'm so old. I haven't won a match in like five years man. And no one notices, Thank you, but if you check the stats I'm in a bit of a slump. He's not exactly an easy opponent. I need to get someone really easy to get a win on the board before I go knocking on The Rock's door again," said John Cena.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps

- Two of the biggest stars of their generations.

- Highest WWE PPV buyrate ever at 1.25 Million PPV buys.



John Cena vs The Rock at - A whole year long “Once in a Lifetime” build.- Two of the biggest stars of their generations.- Highest WWE PPV buyrate ever at 1.25 Million PPV buys.John Cena vs The Rock at #WrestleMania 28 has to be the Biggest match in WWE history. - A whole year long “Once in a Lifetime” build.- Two of the biggest stars of their generations.- Highest WWE PPV buyrate ever at 1.25 Million PPV buys.John Cena vs The Rock at #WrestleMania 28 has to be the Biggest match in WWE history. https://t.co/BW78O8yzdi

The Brahma Bull was also rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but it didn't come to fruition due to the former's packed Hollywood schedule.

Would you like to see Cena vs. Rock III? Sound off in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes