"Hanging on for his dear life" - Twitter fans go berserk as Bloodline member breaks character during SmackDown

SmackDown star and Bloodline member Jey Uso had a hard time keeping a straight face during one of Sami Zayn's segments this week.

The "Honorary Uce" has been at his hilarious best ever since he joined The Bloodline. He has been frequently forcing everyone around him, including Roman Reigns, to break character with his promos and antics on the Blue brand, and this week was no different.

During a backstage segment, Zayn was seen planning for his match against Butch later in the evening. The "Honorary Uce" and Jey Uso once again got into an argument, but Jimmy Uso intervened.

Sami left for his match but returned for a unique handshake with Jimmy, which left his brother grinning from ear to ear.

#Smackdown Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso’s handshake caused Jey Uso to crack, again Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso’s handshake caused Jey Uso to crack, again 😭😭😭 #Smackdown https://t.co/o4XdsBTse8

The WWE Universe had a field day, calling out the hilarious segment and sharing their thoughts on Jey breaking character once again on live TV.

Check out the reactions below:

b @bluthunderbomb @WrestleOps mans fighting for his life week after week @WrestleOps mans fighting for his life week after week 💀 https://t.co/aoSFyDsRbo

I guess that's the reason why he hates sami @WrestleOps Imagine practicing this multiple times, only for Jey to break characterI guess that's the reason why he hates sami @WrestleOps Imagine practicing this multiple times, only for Jey to break character 😭😂I guess that's the reason why he hates sami

chris @chris32229079 Roman and jimmy got it easy @WrestleOps Jey and solo fighting demons not to breakRoman and jimmy got it easy @WrestleOps Jey and solo fighting demons not to break😂😂😂Roman and jimmy got it easy

Aimee-Ray Kindred @Aiminska @WrestleOps Sami has broken every member of this faction and I love it @WrestleOps Sami has broken every member of this faction and I love it 😂😂

Some fans even mentioned that it could just be the likes of Jimmy and Sami ribbing Jey and getting him to break character week after week.

TGB @TheGhostBooker @WrestleOps I need behind the scenes content of Jey pleading with Sami to stop cracking him @WrestleOps I need behind the scenes content of Jey pleading with Sami to stop cracking him 😂

SwaydayWrestling @SwaydayWrestlin @WrestleOps Sami and Jimmy def planned that extra ending on purpose just to get Jey to break again @WrestleOps Sami and Jimmy def planned that extra ending on purpose just to get Jey to break again 😂

2SWEETALLELITE🤘🏻 @EliteRko @WrestleOps There has to some sort of inside joke between them for them to be cracking up like this weekly @WrestleOps There has to some sort of inside joke between them for them to be cracking up like this weekly 😂

Kevin Owens returned to send The Bloodline packing on SmackDown

It was a rare sight as The Bloodline was shocked and decimated this week on SmackDown. After Sami lost his World Cup match to Butch, a huge brawl broke out between the faction and The Brawling Brutes.

Just as Drew McIntyre and The Brutes were gaining the advantage, Roman Reigns came out to the ring and launched a flurry of Superman Punches and Spears. But the Tribal Chief got a nasty surprise when Kevin Owens made his return, revealing himself as the fifth member of The Brutes.

Owens got in Reigns' face and even managed to plant the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion with a Stunner to cap off this week's SmackDown.

The two teams will now face each other in a WarGames match at Survivor Series next Saturday.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at Survivor Series? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

