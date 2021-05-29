"Happy birthday dad" - WWE Superstar wishes Seth Rollins

WWE NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer (formerly known as Ben Carter) took to Twitter to wish 'dad' Seth Rollins, who turned 35 today, a happy birthday.

Nathan Frazer wrestles on the NXT UK show regularly. He graduated from the former Universal Champion's wrestling school, Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. It goes without saying that Seth Rollins has guided Frazer in his quest to become a WWE Superstar, and the young gun has nothing but high regard for Rollins.

Seth Rollins has high hopes from Nathan Frazer

Nathan Frazer is athletically gifted and has all the ingredients to become a major name in WWE. Seth Rollins himself believes so, and even said that Frazer reminds him of Dynamite Kid and Eddie Guerrero. Check out Rollins' full comment about Frazer:

"To me, the sky is the limit for Ben Carter; it truly is. He is one of the most athletically gifted performers I've ever seen, and the way he moves in the ring reminds me so much of the Dynamite Kid and Eddie Guerrero. He's got so much snap, so much whip. He soaks up information like a sponge... He could live in a wrestling ring if you let him. So, I think he has all the ingredients to make it to the top."

Frazer first came into the spotlight when he wrestled a couple of matches on AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark in late 2020. He was impressive in both of his outings and soon bagged a contract with WWE.

His name was changed to Nathan Frazer in March, and his first match on WWE NXT UK was a Cruiserweight title bout against Jordan Devlin. Frazer lost the match, but it was clear as day that he possessed impressive in-ring skills.

Seth Rollins is currently doing well on SmackDown too, and a move to the blue brand for Frazer in the near future would mean that he gets to work closely with his mentor at all times.

