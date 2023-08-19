"Happy Birthday to the realest" - Mandy Rose sends a heartfelt message to current WWE Superstar 

During her time in WWE, Mandy Rose worked alongside several top superstars, including current main roster star Indi Hartwell.

Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion, she held the title for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez in December 2022. Hartwell was also part of the brand during Rose's tenure as the champion.

Taking to her Instagram story, the former WWE star sent a heartfelt message to Hartwell and also expressed her love for the 27-year-old.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE REALEST @INDIHARTWELL YOU'RE THE BEST INDIANAPOLIS! I LOVE YOU!" wrote Rose.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's Instagram story and message to Hartwell:

Expand Tweet

During her time in the Stamford-based company, Rose became a mainstay on the main roster, where she teamed up with Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke. Upon returning to NXT in 2021, she found massive success, winning the NXT Women's Title.

Rose also started her faction, Toxic Attraction, as she recruited Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Jayne and Dolin held the NXT Women's Championship during their time in the stable.

Vince Russo wasn't happy with Indi Hartwell and other WWE Superstars

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell following a recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The wrestling veteran claimed he wasn't impressed with all three superstars' acting and believes that WWE should host acting workshops for superstars. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"All three of you ladies should not be on prime-time television. I am sorry, bro. Hire an acting coach and producers, and make them do reps and reps and reps till they are TV-ready. If it's not good enough, don't air it. Make them have to work. These are high-school actresses at best. All three of them."

Expand Tweet

Hartwell was recently in singles action against Ripley on RAW. The reigning Women's World Champion emerged victorious and continued her impressive winning streak.

What are your thoughts on Indi Hartwell's main roster run so far? Sound off in the comment section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here