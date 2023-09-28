"Happy birthday to this stunner" - Dakota Kai sends message to WWE personality 

Dakota Kai has sent a heartfelt birthday message to a WWE personality today.

Kai is currently out of action with a torn ACL that she suffered on the May 12th edition of SmackDown and will be out for the foreseeable future. Dakota Kai returned last month to celebrate with IYO SKY after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley celebrated her 35th birthday today, and Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai took to Instagram to send a message to her friend on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to this stunner and best human. Ily forever 🩷," Kai wrote.

Cathy Kelley responded to Kai's message and noted that she loves the Damage CTRL member "to the moon."

Cathy Kelley reacts to Kai's birthday message.

Dakota Kai on getting to see IYO SKY become champion at WWE SummerSlam

Dakota Kai recently shared that she was very happy to get to see IYO SKY cash in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam.

Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match. Belair won the bout, but The Genius of the Sky immediately rushed to the ring.

Sky cashed in her MITB contract and connected with a Moonsault on The EST to capture the title. Dakota Kai then appeared after the match to celebrate with her fellow Damage CTRL stablemates.

After the match, Kai took to social media and noted that everyone in Damage CTRL loves each other. She also thanked the Detroit crowd for their warm welcome at SummerSlam, as seen in her post below.

"So beyond happy @itsBayleyWWE and I got to witness @Iyo_SkyWWE become champion, a full year after we debuted together .. through all the ups and downs, we love each other sm. Thank u Detroit and #SummerSlam for the warm welcome, see u, love u x," she posted.

There appeared to be some issues within Damage CTRL after Money in the Bank. IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch and then climbed over The Role Model to retrieve the briefcase.

However, the group appears to be back on the same page, and Bayley seems committed to helping IYO SKY remain champion.

