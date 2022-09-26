"Paid the refs" - Happy Corbin accuses WWE SmackDown star of cheating

Happy Corbin has accused WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee of rigging an NFL game by paying the referees.

Pat was a punter in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, who today pulled off a massive upset over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts were set to punt the ball near the end of the game, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on Kansas City to extend their drive.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan then connected with a touchdown pass to Jelani Woods to pick up the victory for Indianapolis.

McAfee praised the officials after they made a call that benefited his former team.

"Can’t say rude stuff to Matt Ryan… it’s as easy as that. Really good unsportsmanlike conduct call in Indy a couple seconds ago.. 4th quarter.. 3rd DAHN.. punt team half way on the field. But instead because of rude words…FIRST DAHN COLTS"

Happy Corbin responded to Pat's tweet and accused him of paying off the officials in the football game.

Pat McAfee beat Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam

Pat McAfee served as an announcer for WWE SmackDown before joining ESPN's College Gameday full-time. The 35-year-old hosts a very successful podcast and has already proven that he can perform in the ring.

At WrestleMania 38, Pat defeated Austin Theory but lost to former CEO Vince McMahon in an impromtu match a few minutes later. He stepped into the ring once again at SummerSlam against Happy Corbin.

McAfee and Corbin were roommates during a Colts training camp one season, and WWE used that to make their rivalry more personal. Corbin brutally attacked Pat after Money in the Bank went off the air and the SmackDown announcer routinely started "bum a** Corbin" chants with the crowd.

At SummerSlam, the referee was knocked down during the match and McAfee got his revenge. Pat delivered a low blow to Corbin and followed it up with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Pat McAfee recently exited the SmackDown commentary table to join ESPN College Gameday. Triple H stated that Pat is still a member of the WWE family and that they look forward to his return to the company. It will be interesting to see when Pat McAfee makes his return to SmackDown.

