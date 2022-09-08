"He's said himself he doesn't know anything about college football" - NFL fans have mixed response to Pat McAfee joining ESPN as college football analyst

Pat McAfee is temporarily leaving the WWE and taking his talents from Friday nights to become a full-time Saturday morning College Gameday host.

Triple H @TripleH



Pat will remain a member of the @PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career.Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN .@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN

McAfee's new boss in WWE, Triple H personally gave McAfee his blessing to work for ESPN.

The current WWE Smackdown color commentator will be at College Gameday this Saturday from Austin, Texas. The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Texas Longhorns in a highly-anticipated future SEC matchup that could turn ugly before halftime.

McAfee will continue to do his daily podcast 'The Pat McAfee Show' for the foreseeable future and return to Smackdown in January following the conclusion of the football season.

NFL fans have mixed response to Pat McAfee joining ESPN as a college football analyst

Pat McAfee is a valuable part of WWE programming at this point, even stepping into the ring during WWE's last Premium Live Event held in the United States, Summerslam. The event was live from the Titans' Nissan Stadium home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans weren't all convinced this was the best utilization of his talents. One user pointed out that McAfee himself isn't the biggest fan of college football:

"It's cool he's getting opportunity but he's said himself he doesn't know anything about college football."

Then again, a professional like McAfee is a quick study as his WWE stint has shown. This fan agreed with that sentiment:

"I'm sure he'll put time into it this year with this opportunity"

D @dapanther41 @ywshake @AdamSchefter I'm sure he'll put time into it this year with this opportunity. @ywshake @AdamSchefter I'm sure he'll put time into it this year with this opportunity.

One fan did not have the Pat McAfee College Gameday addition in the slightest:

"Glad we are FULLY embracing sensationalism rather than you know, good analysis of the game he’s going to be talking about"

Austin Fitzgerald @AFitzgerald23 @AdamSchefter Glad we are FULLY embracing sensationalism rather than you know, good analysis of the game he’s going to be talking about @AdamSchefter Glad we are FULLY embracing sensationalism rather than you know, good analysis of the game he’s going to be talking about

This user had the right idea on how to utilize McAfee on the show:

"They need comedy on the set he provides it, pat should take the reigns on the mascot head picker"

Peter Griffin on GTA RP @Hossman5TTV @AdamSchefter They need comedy on the set he provides it, pat should take the reigns on the mascot head picker @AdamSchefter They need comedy on the set he provides it, pat should take the reigns on the mascot head picker

Then again, that could be disrespectful to the departing Lee Corso as this tweeter points out:

"Shouldn’t do the mascot headpicker anymore. That was Corso’s thing, let it die with him. Pat should do some crazy stunt each week related to the team he’s picking"

Kennywood @Kennywood23 @Hossman5TTV @AdamSchefter Shouldn’t do the mascot headpicker anymore. That was Corso’s thing, let it die with him. Pat should do some crazy stunt each week related to the team he’s picking. @Hossman5TTV @AdamSchefter Shouldn’t do the mascot headpicker anymore. That was Corso’s thing, let it die with him. Pat should do some crazy stunt each week related to the team he’s picking.

This fan had an alternative way to utilize McAfee on the World Wide Leader:

"Pat literally admits on his own show that he doesn’t watch nor care too much about college football. Why not put him on NFL countdown on Sunday mornings instead?"

Ben Schlichting @bshlik00Ben @AdamSchefter Pat literally admits on his own show that he doesn’t watch nor care too much about college football. Why not put him on NFL countdown on Sunday mornings instead? @AdamSchefter Pat literally admits on his own show that he doesn’t watch nor care too much about college football. Why not put him on NFL countdown on Sunday mornings instead?

Some fans were simply in awe of how hard McAfee has worked to get to this position:

"Dude has become a mogul. Unreal"

"Yo, Pat McAfee when the hell are you planning to sleep?"

"He really has done everything right in his career"

JBRIG @JBRIG_ @AdamSchefter He really has done everything right in his career @AdamSchefter He really has done everything right in his career

"Is there anything this guy can't do"

No, there doesn't seem to be anything McAfee can't do.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers