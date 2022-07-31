Happy Corbin comments on if he will end his WWE career without ever turning babyface

Happy Corbin has revealed that he would not be against the prospect of finishing his WWE career without a long babyface run.

The SmackDown Superstar has been one of WWE's most dependable heels in recent times as he continues to get some of the loudest boos on weekly TV.

Corbin enjoys drawing heat from the crowd. During a recent appearance on "Bleav in Pro Wrestling," the WWE Superstar revealed that he loved irritating people even in real life.

The former United States Champion stated that he based his character on his everyday interactions. This would explain why he has mastered the art of being an effective antagonist in professional wrestling.

Here's what Happy Corbin had to say regarding why he would be satisfied with his career even if he didn't turn face:

"I'm torn because it would be cool to finish this career and say I was never, ever a good guy. I was never on that side of the game. And to irritate people really does bring me joy," Corbin said with glee in his voice. "I think a lot of it stems from everyday life. When I go to the airport and the guy forgets to take the seven water bottles out of his bag and his laptop, and now I'm waiting in TSA behind this idiot. I'm going, 'Dude, have you never flown before?! You can't have all that?" (H/T CagesideSeats)

I've had 80-something-year-old women threaten to stab me: Happy Corbin

Corbin takes his heel work seriously, as he recalled being threatened by an elderly woman during a visit to Mississippi.

The former King of the Ring winner joked that he does not differentiate when it comes to getting under someone's skin. Happy Corbin elaborated on how he channeled all his experiences into his on-screen gimmick:

"So I take all of those things that irritate me through every day, and I just put it right back on everybody else. So that it's like a release for me, if you will, to really irritate grown men to little children. And I mean, I've had 80-something-year-old women threaten to stab me in Mississippi. So, I don't discriminate on who I want to irritate, but I think it'd be cool," he added.

Corbin wrestled Pat McAfee at the recently-concluded SummerSlam event, unfortunately coming up short against the SmackDown commentator.

Did you like Happy Corbin and McAfee's match? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Rick Ucchino and the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far