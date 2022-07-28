Happy Corbin comments on possible WWE retirement and shares plans of taking up a new career

Happy Corbin has revealed that he would love to get involved in the food world after he wraps up his in-ring career in WWE.

The SmackDown Superstar appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and stated that he already has plans for the next step in his career. The former United States Champion noted that he intends on competing for another 5-10 ten years.

However, Corbin is aware of the physical demands of being an active WWE Superstar, and the 37-year-old is confident of wrestling into his late 40s.

"Most definitely. I've made some good buddies from the Food Network world, and Chef Aaron May is one of my good buddies. He's always on Guy's Grocery Games. I want to have another five or 10 years here in WWE, but eventually, like all athletes, at some point, our body doesn't keep up with our mind anymore," Corbin said. (H/T Cageside Seats)

Happy Corbin discusses his passion for cooking

The former King of the Ring winner is serious about pursuing a career in the food industry and already has connections with well-known chefs in the business.

Corbin has also spoken to celebrity Chef Aaron May regarding a collaborative fund-raising charity event revolving around a Food and Wine Festival.

While he has proven to be a dependable performer in the squared circle, The Mayor of Jackpot City also seems to have a safe pair of hands in the kitchen. The top WWE heel looked forward to exploring that avenue after he hung up his wrestling boots.

"I definitely want to get into that food world. Whether it's Food Network or it's my own YouTube stuff. Or my buddy Aaron does a lot of stuff where he does, like guests, where he's at celebrity spots and cooks. We were talking about doing the Food and Wine Festival together in Connecticut because we're gonna go out there for WWE and raise some good money for Connor's Cure. So I'm gonna cook out there at that. So there's a lot of really cool opportunities that food will bring when I am done throwing people like Pat McAfee around in the ring," added Corbin. (H/T Cageside Seats)

Happy Corbin is nearing veteran territory in WWE as he has been with the company since 2012. He has portrayed several entertaining roles on NXT and the main roster.

He is scheduled to face Pat McAfee at SummerSlam, and a long-time veteran recently shared his predictions for the upcoming match. Who are you backing to win in Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin? Let us know in the comments section below.

