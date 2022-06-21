Watch: WWE star Happy Corbin gets his latest tattoo

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin recently shared a video of him getting inked on social media.

Corbin's last few weeks in the promotion have not been favorable. His feud with Madcap Moss ended after he lost the "Last Laugh" match against the latter on last week's SmackDown. Moss also laughed at him after the bout, per the stipulation.

The SmackDown star recently took to Twitter to share a video of him getting inked on his thigh. It is no secret that WWE Superstars love to showcase their tattoos, and Corbin is no different. Corbin stated in his post that the tattoo is a gremlin version of his three-year-old daughter Rayne.

The 37-year-old has portraits of his father and grandfather on his legs. In his arms, he has clocks showing his family members' birthdays.

Here is what he wrote:

"Little therapy…..It’s a gremlin version of my 3 yr old."

You can check out the tweet below:

Fan reactions to Happy Corbin getting yet another tattoo

Fans seem to know that Corbin is a family fan and fond of tattoos. His post garnered quite a few reactions, and here are some of the best ones:

A user believes getting inked is the best way to treat oneself. He revealed that he would get inked soon.

Another user believed Corbin's new ink was related to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

A user asked the star if it was the same leg his daughter bit while streaming.

Bill Emmons @TripinLizard @BaronCorbinWWE That’s almost where she bit ya that time when you were streaming, or was it the other leg? @BaronCorbinWWE That’s almost where she bit ya that time when you were streaming, or was it the other leg?

Happy Corbin, having ended up on the losing side against Moss, will be looking to make the most of his next storyline in the promotion. However, he has done a decent job as a heel so far. It would be interesting to see how WWE books him going forward.

