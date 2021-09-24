Happy Corbin gets his own talk show, updated WWE SmackDown preview

WWE loves having an abundance of talk shows, and we'll get a new one this Friday on SmackDown.

Happy Corbin will debut his brand new talk show Happy Talk tomorrow night, which we imagine will be much like every other talk show you've seen on WWE over the last several years. The only difference is the host itself.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

Whether he is sporting a brand-new Bentley, expounding on the virtues of Wagyu beef, or just launching sneak attacks on Kevin Owens, everything has been coming up aces for Happy Corbin since he reclaimed his fortune in Las Vegas several weeks ago.

Now, prepare yourself as Corbin shares his special brand of chaotic joy with the world premiere of WWE’s newest talk show, “Happy Talk,” this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Apollo Crews challenges Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews returned, attacking current champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

It was later announced that the two men would face off on this week's episode of SmackDown with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Will The King of Strong Style retain his championship? Tune in to find out.

Here is everything currently announced for the September 24 episode of WWE SmackDown:

Baron Corbin gets to debut his "Happy Corbin" talk show

Liv Morgan goes one-on-one with Zelina Vega

Shinsuke Nakamura defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews

With WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, it would be in the company's best interest to load up the SmackDown go-home show before the pay-per-view that currently only has six announced matches.

Also Read

Are you looking forward to this week's episode of SmackDown? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh