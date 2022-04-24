"He was getting too big for his suspenders" - Former United States Champion lashes out at Madcap Moss after SmackDown

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin believes that Madcap Moss' ego has gotten the better of him lately.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Corbin approached Madcap Moss to renew their alliance following a bust-up. The former was left outraged after Moss turned down an offer to rejoin him.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner was then attacked by his former Happy Folks partner after he won a match against Angel of Los Lotharios. Happy hit his former friend with an End of Days, then proceeded to walk out with the Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy.

WWE Correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Corbin on Talking Smack to get his thoughts on the events that had transpired earlier in the evening and why he 'stole' Madcap's trophy. The former United States Champion mentioned that he was just trying to give his former friend a chance to be on the winning side once again.

"Stole? Stole is a big word there. We're not going to go there yet. I offered him his job back. Everybody deserves a second chance. I'm a nice guy. I'm trying to give him an opportunity to come back to the winning side. It's what we do. I helped mold him into the competitor that he is and I'm just giving him a chance. He was getting too big for his suspenders, he had to be checked. Now he's out on his own, he thinks he can do it." [0:15 - 0:35]

Corbin went on to mention that he took back what was rightfully his. The Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy has his name on it, and he wanted to reclaim it.

Corbin is confident of his chances against Madcap Moss at WrestleMania Backlash

During the interview, Happy Corbin made it clear that he would put a check on Madcap Moss' ego during their encounter at WrestleMania Backlash.

"That's wonderful [on his match agaist Moss becoming official] becuase I can officially check him. He needs to be checked. His ego needs to be checked. His head is getting too big. He thinks that just becuase he looks good, he's got this athletic ability, that's not going to carry him to a championship level. I'm going to put him in his place where he belongs," Corbin added. [1:06 - 1:22]

Madcap Moss will have an opportunity to retrieve his Andre the Giant Memorial Batte Royal trophy when he faces his former friend at WrestleMania Backlash at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8.

