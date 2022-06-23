Happy Corbin reacts to being told WWE made a mistake by hiring him

Happy Corbin didn't mince his words while roasting a fan who tweeted that WWE made a mistake by hiring him.

The Mayor of Jackpot City has been a WWE mainstay for about a decade at this point. In addition to being a heel on TV, Corbin is quite a pro regarding social media. Moreover, the star doesn't shy away from occasionally hitting back at his detractors on Twitter.

In his latest tweet, Corbin seemingly praised Will Ospreay, who competed in a six-man tag team match on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

A fan responded to the post and took a shot at him by claiming that WWE made a mistake by hiring him. This didn't sit well with the superstar, and he decided to clap back at the fan with full force.

"It’s you’re and that’s the same thing your mother says about you," Corbin wrote to the fan.

You can check out the exchange below:

mayor of jackpot city @BaronCorbinWWE Dude is so so so good!! Dude is so so so good!!

Happy Corbin has previously discussed the hate he receives on social media

The former US Champion has been on the receiving end of hateful comments on social media for a long time now. At this point, Corbin has learned to embrace it and is quite proud of being a "true heel."

“I take pride in being a true heel. I take pride in really irritating people in that way so much that they are trying to make up words like ‘go away heat.’ I want to walk out and watch people’s faces just turned to anger and frustration. I am getting the middle finger from an 8-year old kid to a 90-year old grandmother," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

At 37 years old, Happy Corbin still has a lot to offer the pro wrestling community. Judging by the heat he regularly generates, it wouldn't be a surprise if WWE gives him a main event run as a top villain somewhere down the line.

