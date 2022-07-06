Happy Corbin's short and sweet response to Pat McAfee on Twitter

Happy Corbin has responded to Pat McAfee's warning towards him with an expletive GIF on Twitter.

After the Money In The Bank premium live event went off-air, Corbin ambushed McAfee, who was still at the commentary desk, hitting him with the End of Days. The animosity between the two was sparked when the former Baron Corbin approached and threatened the commentator on the June 17 episode of SmackDown to make fun of him. The former NFL player then went on to make the whole crowd laugh at the former Intercontinental Champion.

On this week's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the show's namesake explained the whole ordeal that happened between the two at MITB. He went into detail about how the sneak attack hurt his neck, resulting in him needing a neckbrace which he was spotted with at the UFC 276 pay-per-view the same night. Corbin replied to the clip of the podcast with just a GIF showing the non-PG finger.

Happy Corbin (real name Thomas Pestock) was an offensive lineman for the Northern Missouri State University football team in 2009. When he latched on to the pro team Indianapolis Colts, he shared a bunk-bed with one Pat McAfee, who later went on to play in the NFL for 8 years and was even an All-Pro in the league. While Pestock's career dwindled, he retired in 2011 to focus on wrestling.

Pat McAfee will take on Happy Corbin in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow I’ve been laid up all day resting my back/neck because of this cowardly blindside attack from last night…



I think imma be ok… BUT BUM ASS CORBIN WONT BE AFTER SUMMERSLAM I’ve been laid up all day resting my back/neck because of this cowardly blindside attack from last night…I think imma be ok… BUT BUM ASS CORBIN WONT BE AFTER SUMMERSLAM https://t.co/ln4Drp0j0O

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee will take on Happy Corbin at this year's SummerSlam, which will emanate live from the 70,000 seater Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

The two have been feuding for about three weeks now, and although fans speculated that the match would be happening, the confirmation came after Corbin attacked McAfee after Money In The Bank went off-air.

This will be the SmackDown commentator's second advertised and third overall match on the WWE main roster. He defeated Theory at this year's WrestleMania 38, before losing to 76-year-old Vince McMahon right after.

The former NFL Punter also wrestled a few matches in NXT, where he showed his impressive athleticism. He wrestled Adam Cole at Takeover XXX and was a competitor in the Men's War Games match in 2020.

The 35-year-old has shown his in-ring prowess. This, coupled with his history with Happy Corbin, will make the two's match at the Biggest Party of the Summer intriguing to watch.

