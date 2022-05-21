Happy Corbin sends a message to former tag team partner

Happy Corbin appeared on tonight's SmackDown Live to deliver a message to fellow WWE Superstar and former tag team partner Madcap Moss.

Previous episodes of SmackDown saw the rise and fall of Corbin and Moss' friendship. Their initially solid association turned sour, resulting in a match at WrestleMania Backlash. However, their rivalry didn't stop there, as Madcap was sent to a medical facility after an attack from Corbin last week.

During tonight's episode of the blue brand, The Mayor of Jackpot City welcomed the fans to his Happy Talk by bragging about his expensive watch and hat. Then he sent an interesting message to his rival.

He bragged about getting rid of Moss from SmackDown, saying he got himself a souvenir in the form of the Andre the Giant statue, before a replay of last week's segment flashed.

The attack aired again for the second time, saying that art would be better appreciated if it was seen a second time around. Corbin then said Moss didn't appreciate him enough after everything he did for him.

He then claimed to have ended his opponent's jokes by calling him "The Big Bald Wolf." Later on, Corbin said that he was the last one laughing since he wasn't the one who was put in an ambulance.

After the promo, Happy Corbin destroyed Moss' Andre the Giant trophy by breaking it in half, much to the surprise and dismay of the crowd. It'll be interesting to see how Madcap reacts to this once he returns.

