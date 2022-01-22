"Happy to do it" - The Rock jokes about doing the 'job' to top AEW star

The Rock's latest tweet about AEW EVP Cody Rhodes has taken Wrestling Twitter by storm.

The Brahma Bull is no longer an active pro-wrestler and wrestled his last match about six years ago. He still shares tweets highlighting his pro-wrestling career, and occasionally praises fellow wrestlers as well.

His latest response to a young fan's photo has left the wrestling fandom in shambles. A fan shared a picture of his son in which he can be seen holding a Cody Rhodes action figure. The fan stated that the kid is a huge fan of Rhodes. He added that his son's Cody Rhodes action figure is currently wrestling a Rock action figure in his son's room.

The Rock noticed the tweet and responded with a heartfelt message. He also put Rhodes over big time in his tweet, by stating that he is happy to do the 'job' to The American Nightmare.

"My son Jack is a huge @AEW fan & his favorite wrestler is @CodyRhodes. The figure was a Christmas present that just showed up in the mail today & this boy is thrilled. Cody & @TheRock are currently having an epic match I can hear from his room," wrote the fan in his tweet.

Andrew Grevas @AndrewGrevas My son Jack is a huge @AEW fan & his favorite wrestler is @CodyRhodes . The figure was a Christmas present that just showed up in the mail today & this boy is thrilled. Cody & @TheRock are currently having an epic match I can hear from his room.

"Looks like I’m doing another job in the middle of the ring 1,2,3 lol. Happy to do it though," wrote The Rock in response.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Looks like I'm doing another job in the middle of the ring 1,2,3 lol. Happy to do it though 🏾 @CodyRhodes

The Rock has previously heaped praise on Cody Rhodes

Back in 2019, Cody Rhodes was feuding with then-AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. In November of that year, he cut an intense promo on Jericho that received huge praise from the wrestling world.

The Brahma Bull was among those who noticed Rhodes' promo, and couldn't help but praise the same.

"Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes," tweeted The Rock.

For those wondering what Cody Rhodes said that made the WWE veteran laud him on Twitter, here's a transcript of the promo in question:

"You have taken to calling my lot 'entitled millenials.' You have called me an entitled millennial b**ch. I neglected to read in your best-selling book, A Lions Tale, which you can get on Amazon for 3 dollars or at any flea market. I neglected to read about the upbringing you had which is so hard. You talked about my silver spoon, gosh, it must have been so difficult being the upper class son of a famous hockey player. It's almost like we share the exact same silver spoon, you stupid d**k."

Being put over by someone of the stature of Dwayne Johnson is a huge deal. Moreover, fans on Twitter are now speculating about a possible match between these two pro-wrestlers in the future. The Rock's days as a wrestler are seemingly over, but a fan can surely dream.

Edited by Kaushik Das