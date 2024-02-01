The WWE is no longer the way it was before, especially regarding the presentation of women's wrestling.

Torrie Wilson recently recalled an incident from the past, which involved her rejecting a creative proposal from WWE. Women's pro wrestling was portrayed in a totally different light long before a much-needed change happened over the past decade.

Torrie Wilson was a performer during an era when female talents were reportedly forced to compete in questionable matches with more focus on their bodies than actual wrestling.

During a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Torrie Wilson revealed that she was uncomfortable proceeding with WWE's plans on at least two occasions in the past.

One incident involved Vince McMahon asking her to paint her br***ts for an angle with Sable. Torrie shut the idea down instantly. This is how she recounted it:

"No. It was twice that I could remember that I [said no]. First of all, I'm a major people pleaser. So, to say no to people is really hard, even if it's someone you know; I'm recovering from that. There was one time when I had a thing with Sable where Vince wanted me to come out with the paint on my b**bs as she did. And I was like, hard no, I can't do that." H/t Chris Van Vliet

It was really hard for me to say no: Torrie Wilson on appearing for Playboy

Torrie Wilson was among the WWE stars who appeared on the cover of Playboy in the early 2000s.

Wilson has come out and said that she did not like being s*xualized, and neither was she a fan of the overly raunchy angles for women in WWE. However, she worked through it all as a professional.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that turning down an offer to pose for Playboy was just too difficult, more so considering Vince McMahon's added demands.

She continued:

"I mean, it ended up being nearly nothing anyway. And another time was when I did Playboy Vince wanted me to do a pay-per-view also, the video. That one was very hardcore pressed. And it was really hard for me to say no, but I absolutely didn't want that."

Torrie Wilson's full-time wrestling career ended years ago in 2009, following which she has appeared sporadically for WWE, most notably at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

The 48-year-old Wilson is considered a pro wrestling veteran, and modern-day female wrestlers can certainly draw inspiration from her iconic career.