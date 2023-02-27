"Hard times make a hard man" - Sheamus announces first ever prison workout with WWE Superstar

Sheamus has been delivering banger after banger on WWE SmackDown.

The veteran had one of the best years of his career in 2022 and was praised by the WWE Universe for his efforts. He battled Gunther in an instant classic at Clash at the Castle but The Ring General was able to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Despite the loss, The Celtic Warrior was on the receiving end of a standing ovation after the match as a sign of respect from fans in Cardiff.

Dominik Mysterio has gained very little respect from the WWE Universe since he betrayed his father and joined The Judgment Day. He invaded SmackDown this past Friday and continued to mock his father. Dominik spent a couple of hours in jail over the holidays after terrorizing the Mysterio family and showing up to events uninvited. The 25-year-old has claimed to be a changed man after spending an afternoon in the clink.

Sheamus took to Twitter today to announce that his next Celtic Workout will be the first episode to feature a prison workout with his cellmate, Dominik Mysterio.

"Get Hard… and stay hard with CWW. Hard time makes a hard man. 1st ever prison workout with my celly. Sub2See," tweeted Sheamus.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell picks Sheamus vs. Gunther as match of the year

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell picked the Intercontinental Championship bout at Clash at the Castle as his best match of 2022.

The title match lasted close to 20 minutes and left wrestling fans wanting to see more. The Ring General has been a dominant force on SmackDown since his arrival, but The Celtic Warrior gave him his toughest challenge yet at the premium live event last September.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch said he loved the match because of its simplicity and brutality. He picked the Intercontinental Championship bout as the match of the year for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

"From 2022? When did Gunther have his match with Sheamus? [...] I liked that the best. I liked that because of its simplicity and its brutality. The people sat back and said, 'Wow! These guys are laying it in.' And I know Sheamus and I've heard of Gunther. They don't mind that," Mantell noted. [From 18: 30 - 19:08]

You can check out the entire episode below:

The 45-year-old is teamed up with Drew McIntyre in a rivalry against The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the veteran at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

