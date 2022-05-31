Harland (Parker Boudreaux) comments on the expiration of his WWE non-compete clause

Former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux (formerly known as Harland) revealed that his 30-day non-compete clause has expired. It means he's free to compete anywhere he wants.

He was among the ten NXT talents released from WWE last month. Other names include Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, Draco Anthony, Sanjana George, Persia Pirotta, and Paige Prinzivalli. Bivens recently made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing as Stokely Hathaway.

Harland announced the expiration of his non-compete on Twitter:

"30 days are up." - he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned that huge things are coming soon:

"HUGE things coming soon."

Harland formed an alliance with Joe Gracy on WWE NXT 2.0

The former WWE star was allied with Joe Gracy during his time on NXT as a heel superstar. He only competed in six matches and was victorious in all of them.

Gracy is currently in a feud with Bron Breakker for the coveted NXT Championship. The two will clash for the title at NXT In Your House on June 4. During a recent interview with Jimmy Varsallone, Breakker described what it's like to be a part of NXT 2.0:

"It's a ton of fun. We have so much talent down here and you know, work-life athletes. I love NXT 2.0 and what we're doing and I think we're a fantastic show. We're on our way to being elite and I'm just so thankful to be a part of that and have the opportunity to work with everybody."

According to reports, Harland was let go because NXT coaches and trainers felt he didn't make enough progress in the ring. It was rumored that he had plans to join Edge's Judgment Day faction, but there's no chance of that happening now as he's no longer with the company.

