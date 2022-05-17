Planned final member of Edge's Judgement Day stable was recently released by WWE - reports

WWE recently introduced The Judgment Day stable led by Edge. Since its inception last month, The Rated R-Superstar has added Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to his ranks. According to reports, he also had an enforcer in mind for the group.

A recent report stated that the company had been planning to add a fourth member to The Judgment Day. Ringside News has now revealed that Edge had planned for Harland to be the stable's final member.

The man now known as Parker Boudreaux was released by WWE on April 29th. According to a member of the creative team in the report, The Ultimate Opportunist had pushed for his inclusion in the stable right up until the young star was released.

Harland's release reportedly shook up the plans for the faction. However, The Judgment Day stable will soon be completed, and it's only a matter of time until the final member is chosen.

WWE has reportedly already planned a fourth member of The Judgement Day

The wicked Judgment Day group led by Edge is growing at a steady and looks primed to become a powerful presence on RAW. The group has already launched vicious attacks on the likes of Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

But their agenda to recruit members is not done yet, and the company has already planned for another superstar to join them. It was recently reported by Brad Shepard on the Unleashed Patreon that the current plans are for Finn Balor to turn on Styles and join The Judgment Day stable as its final member:

"The current creative plan calls for Finn Balor to turn on AJ Styles and join Edge’s Judgement Day faction. I do not know when that is planned to happen. We will have to wait and see when Balor will end up turning on Styles and join Judgement Day. The idea of Balor and Styles teaming up hit many fans in the feels, but WWE doesn’t really cater to that kind of booking very often. It is likely to help out Balor in the long run."

This would be an interesting route for Balor after his recent US Championship reign was criticized by fans. If The Demon plans on joining the faction, he'll have to betray AJ Styles first, putting a quick end to yet another half-formed representation of Bullet Club in WWE.

