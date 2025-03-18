"Has The Rock pulled out of this?" - Wrestling veteran questions major loophole in WWE's biggest storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock missing weekly TV tapings. The star has been absent since the Elimination Chamber PLE.

The Final Boss orchestrated John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The two megastars, along with rapper Travis Scott, destroyed Cody Rhodes at the event. However, the Hollywood megastar hasn't shown up to the TV tapings since then. This week, John Cena cut his first on-screen promo since turning heel, but the 47-year-old surprisingly didn't talk about his relationship with The Brahma Bull.

This week, on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that during the promo, John Cena never mentioned anything about his affiliations with The Final Boss. He felt it was an important aspect of the storyline that WWE missed addressing. The veteran writer mentioned that the storyline felt forced without The Great One's involvement.

"Bro, I swear to God. I was saying, 'Has The Rock pulled out of this?' They've not mentioned The Rock. That's what I'm saying; this feels so forced and doesn't make any sense," he said. [From 5:22 onwards]

Cena berated the audience this week during his scathing promo. He called out the WWE Universe for making fun of him and forcing him to be its puppet. The 16-time World Champion claimed he was now dictating terms and didn't care what fans felt about him.

