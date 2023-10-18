Has a WWE star been removed from the Judgment Day story? Vince Russo assumes it has already happened (Exclusive)

In recent times, WWE has been teasing the possibility of Judgment Day hiring JD McDonagh as a full-time member. Based on the booking over the past few days, Vince Russo now believes JD might already be done with the Judgment Day angle.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest won back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes on this week's RAW. The surprising title change happened after Jimmy Uso interfered in the match, leading to Balor hitting the Coupe de Grace for the win.

Vince Russo felt that instead of Jimmy Uso's distraction, WWE should have booked JD McDonagh to influence the championship match.

McDonagh's past attempts at helping The Judgment Day have backfired, which explains why he is yet to be accepted by the group. Russo, though, stated that the Jimmy Uso spot from RAW actually belonged to McDonagh:

"As a shoot, I'm really trying to figure out what happened to JD McDonagh. Like, is he out of this story, or are we going to see him next week? Because if you're going to see him next week, somehow, somewhere, he should have been a part of going over. What good does it make that Jimmy Uso screws Jey, and Jimmy is on this show, and Jey is on this show? If they were going to do something with McDonagh, he would have gotten in favor with them by being a part of this. I swear, bro, if he is on next week's show, I'm going to be like, are you absolutely kidding me? Because this was his spot." [From 49:00 onwards]

The entire narrative around McDonagh is that he is willing to do anything to become a Judgment Day member.

As McDonagh was nowhere to be found on the latest Monday Night RAW, Vince Russo seemingly concluded that WWE might have pulled the plug on the former NXT star's association with the faction.

"That's why I have to assume he is done with that storyline," Russo added. "I've got to assume." [51:00 - 51:10]

Vince Russo is confused by WWE's booking of the tag team titles

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeating The Judgment Day at Fastlane surprised many fans as Balor and Preist looked like ideal champions on paper.

The decision to have the babyfaces win the belts wasn't all that hated by the fanbase, as Jey and Cody seemed likable together. However, the duo dropping the belts to Damian and Finn has confused several people, including Vince Russo.

In addition to the title change, Russo also didn't understand the need to get a SmackDown star involved in a championship showdown on RAW:

"I'm just saying, Chris, that's why this whole thing is so confusing because it's like, okay then, why put the belts on Cody and Jey in the first place? So they can have the belt for two weeks, and then a guy who is on another show and come screw the guy, it's like, none of this makes any sense, bro." [52:30 - 53:00]

