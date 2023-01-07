"Hasn't even improved since the last time" – Former WWE manager lashes out at Emma after unique matchup on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell came down heavily on Emma this week after SmackDown.

A couple of weeks ago, Emma ran into Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a backstage segment on SmackDown. She confronted the nefarious couple for insulting Rey Mysterio and Madcap Moss. In fact, the Australian star slapped Scarlett, forcing Kross to step in and prevent things from escalating. The encounter proved to be the set-up for a mixed tag team match this week on the blue brand.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell questioned Emma's in-ring acumen. He detailed that she had been in the wrestling business for close to a decade but her brand of work hadn't improved since her first stint with the company.

"To me, WWE at this point, they're actually using some of the girls that aren't that good. Like Emma, I was watching Emma. She should be great by now. She's been in the business for at least 8-9-10 years. She looks like she hasn't even improved since the last time I saw her." [From 38:48 - 39:13]

Emma posted a message on Twitter after SmackDown

It was a tough outing for Madcap Moss and his real-life girlfriend as they took a tough loss against Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Kross smashed Madcap with the Kross Hammer and then caught him in the Kross Jacket for the win. However, Emma was glad to have competed inside the squared circle with her partner for the first time. She took to Twitter asking the fans to name their tandem.

After Karrion Kross took care of business this week, he put Rey Mysterio on notice and claimed that it was only a matter of time before he came for the masked luchador.

