"Hate your good guy guts" – Former World Champion shares a unique message with John Cena

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently shared a message with John Cena regarding their ladder match at TLC a decade ago.

Ziggler's Money in the Bank briefcase was up for grabs when he went up against Cena in a ladder match. The two men battled long and hard to climb the ladder and get a hold of the contract. Although John was the clear favorite heading into the clash, The Show-Off managed to pull off an incredible win albeit with some help from AJ Lee.

This week, 10 years after the match, Ziggler took to Twitter to commemorate the match and share a message with his former adversary, Cena. He mentioned that the match was proof that amazing crowd reactions could make an encounter bigger and better.

Here's what the tweet read:

"10 years ago, I guess. Some of the most fun I’ve ever had! Absolute proof that an awesome crowd makes a big moment, BIGGER! I hate your good guy guts, John Cena."

John Cena will compete on the December 30 episode of SmackDown

In a career spanning over two decades, The Cenation Leader has dominated WWE and has transcended the business as an all-time great.

This year marks the first time in 20 years that Cena has not yet had a match for the company. However, that changed this week when the Franchise Player announced that he will be competing on the December 30 edition of the blue brand's show.

This week, Roman Reigns asked WWE official Adam Pearce to arrange a tag team match featuring him and Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. In the final segment of the show, Cena appeared on the Titantron to announce that KO had reached out to him to be his tag team partner and he was happy to oblige.

