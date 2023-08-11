"Hated it, the worst" - Ric Flair discloses why he didn't like working with WWE veteran 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed in an interview that he hated working under Eric Bischoff in WCW.

The Nature Boy competed in the promotion for several years before it went defunct in 2001. He held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship seven times. Flair was in a feud with Bischoff in the late '90s after the latter sued him for no-showing a live episode of Thunder. They collided in a match at Starrcade '98, which Eric Bischoff won, thanks to Curt Hennig's interference.

Speaking to Theo Von on This Past Weekend, Ric Flair reflected on his difficulties working in WCW under Eric Bischoff, stating:

"Hated it, the worst. Well, I was out of sight, out of mind. It didn't work. He kept trying to lose me. He thought if he could take me off TV and bury me, he forgot where I'd been for 20 years, 25 years before I met him. You don't lose 25 years of being a man and then all of a sudden have some dipshit try and put you in the back of the pack. He beat my brains out, though. That was a big-time loss of self-confidence, period, in my life," said Flair. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ric Flair on politics in professional wrestling

The 16-time world champion is often regarded as one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. He has competed in several major promotions in his career and has shared the ring with many legends.

During the interview, Ric Flair was asked whether pro wrestling was as political back then when he joined the business as it is today. He stated it wasn't and pointed out how it's full of politics now.

"No. When I got in the business, you were either good or you were bad. And if you were bad and they don't like you, they beat you up really. Beat you up right in the ring if they could. Now it's so political. It's awful," said Flair.

The Nature Boy competed in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 24, where he lost to Shawn Michaels. His daughter, Charlotte Flair, is the most decorated female champion in the company's history.

Is Ric Flair on your Mount Rushmore? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee