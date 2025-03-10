Hated WWE Superstar compared to John Cena by veteran; called "the best listener"

A WWE legend has compared a highly controversial star to John Cena when it comes to listening to veterans of the business. Booker T was all praises for former US Champion Logan Paul on his podcast recently.

Ad

Logan is one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports entertainment. He first made a name for himself outside of pro wrestling. He also found himself in multiple controversies that made him one of the most hated influencers today. He has done an incredible job as a WWE Superstar, though.

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T called Logan Paul "the best listener," and compared him to John Cena.

Ad

Trending

Here's what he said:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"He's the best listener. He's that braggadocious talker, getting under your skin, but I'm gonna tell you, I don't even want to talk more about it, but he's probably one of the best listeners that this business has ever seen. We talk about John Cena. John Cena was one of the best listeners."

Ad

Booker continued:

"That's why he excelled in the business the way he did; it's why he understands it the way he does even now at this stage of the game. A lot of guys don't see it from that vision. I get why Logan Paul is so good." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ad

John Cena's next goal in WWE

John Cena has done the unthinkable amidst his journey to capture the top prize in the Stamford-based promotion, on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. He turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and is now going to face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Cena's win will put him above Ric Flair as the wrestler with the most world titles in the history of WWE. As for Cody, he was genuinely shocked by Cena's heel turn and is now focused on leaving 'Mania with his hand held high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback