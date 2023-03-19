"Hats off to Triple H" - WWE veteran praises Hunter for "masterful" storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently lavished praise on Triple H's booking of The Bloodline's storyline, terming it "masterful."

The Bloodline saga has captivated fans for several months now. The story around Sami Zayn slowly finding acceptance with all the members of the stable before things came crashing down at Royal Rumble 2023 was expertly told.

Though Zayn fell short of defeating Roman Reigns, he has now reunited with Kevin Owens to possibly take on The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell praised how masterfully the story was handled by the creative team. He also mentioned how Sami Zayn was perfect in his role due to his sympathetic and relatable character.

"Very few times I have seen a story handled in such a masterful way. They believe the story, they like talking about it. Sami Zayn's the perfect guy in that position because you feel sorry for him. You kind of felt sorry for him before because you know he was being set up. Remember when you said they gotta pull the trigger? But they kept going," said Mantell.

The former WWE manager went on to say how under the able leadership of Triple H, the creative team hit it out of the park with The Bloodline saga.

"But they kept going in such a way that they maintained the interest and now we are going to WrestleMania with it. So my hats off to Triple H and the creative team, which shows that if they are directed properly, they can come up with some really, really good stuff," added Mantell. (4:36 - 5:39)

Check out the full video below:

Karrion Kross on working with Triple H in WWE

In a recent interview, Karrion Kross opened up about working under the leadership of Triple H, saying he was the easiest boss to work with.

Kross mentioned how The Game was always accessible and willing to listen to ideas from talents. However, the SmackDown Superstar did point out how the Hall of Famer expected nothing less than "excellence" from the roster.

"He's like the easiest boss I've ever had in terms of being accessible to discuss ideas, and stuff like that but, also on the flip side too, he may not tell you this, but excellence is expected, you know. He has a very, very high standard for all of this talent to meet. But while he's easy to talk to and you know he's everybody's favorite boss like, we'll know he expects us to bring it, and I think that brings out the best version of all of us, and I think that's one of the main reason why people like to work with him," said Kross.

Not just those working with him but even viewers have been mighty impressed with Triple H's booking of several top stars in recent months.

