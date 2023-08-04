"Have your people call my people" - Trish Stratus sends an interesting offer to male WWE Superstar

Trish Stratus recently noted a male WWE Superstar's comments and sent him an interesting offer.

The superstar here is none other than Australian sensation Grayson Waller. Waller recently expressed his interest in working closely with the Hall of Famer.

Taking to Twitter, Stratus praised Waller for his comments and also offered to send him a 'Thank You Trish' t-shirt:

"He gets it. #GOATEffect Have your people call my people - and don’t forget to tell them your tee size @GraysonWWE" wrote Stratus

In recent weeks, Waller has worked closely with WWE legends John Cena and Edge. He lost to The Rated-R Superstar in his return match on SmackDown.

The 33-year-old has also had an interesting exchange with The Rock on Twitter. He even took a dig at The Great One during his recent singles match against Jey Uso on SmackDown.

What did Grayson Waller say about Trish Stratus?

Grayson Waller highlighted his recent achievements on the main roster. Since moving up to SmackDown, he has worked closely with Hall of Famers and was involved in a segment with Logan Paul.

Speaking in a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Waller highlighted the same and further claimed that he would like to have Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect. The Aussie star said:

"I've ticked off a lot of boxes. I've had Hall of Famers, social media superstars like Logan Paul. He's probably the biggest name in WWE technically. But I think the one on the list that I need to get is Trish Stratus. I think Trish Stratus on The Grayson Waller Effect would be fantastic."

Waller currently isn't scheduled for a match or segment at SummerSlam. However, WWE could potentially add a segment featuring the former NXT sensation.

Would you like to see Stratus work with Grayson Waller in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.