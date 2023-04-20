"Have Rollins take the IC Title" - Fans want Seth Rollins to feud with WWE stars Trish Stratus, Gunther, and other major names

Seth Rollins is fresh off the back of a feud with Logan Paul, whom he defeated in an incredible match at WrestleMania 39.
While Rollins' next feud in WWE is still unclear, fans on social media want the former Universal Champion to engage in rivalries with the likes of Trish Stratus, Gunther, and even Roman Reigns.
Reacting to a tweet, the majority of fans suggested that Rollins should face The Ring General. One Twitter user even suggested that he should be the new Intercontinental Champion.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
Bully Ray explained how Seth Rollins could get involved in the feud between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch
A few weeks ago, Trish Stratus turned heel and betrayed Becky Lynch. WWE veteran Bully Ray has explained how Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, could get involved in the feud.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully stated that there is nothing personal between Trish and Lynch. He said:
"Now, we'll sit around, and we'll wait for Trish [Stratus] to answer the question — why [she turned on Becky Lynch]. They'll come up with something, 'I was The Man before you were The Man, or you think you're so great, you're not better than me.' It'll be something along the lines of that. I can't see it being anything else. There's nothing personal between Becky and Trish."
He continued on how Rollins could get involved in the feud:
"You wanna really make it personal? We know that Trish can be a bit of a temptress, right? 20 years ago, she was playing the temptress role very well. I don't know, maybe have Trish hanging around where Seth Rollins is hanging around."
It remains to be seen who Rollins' next opponent in WWE will be. His latest victory was against The Miz on this week's Monday Night RAW.
Who should Rollins feud with next? Sound off in the comment section.