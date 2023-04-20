"Have Rollins take the IC Title" - Fans want Seth Rollins to feud with WWE stars Trish Stratus, Gunther, and other major names

Seth Rollins is fresh off the back of a feud with Logan Paul, whom he defeated in an incredible match at WrestleMania 39.

While Rollins' next feud in WWE is still unclear, fans on social media want the former Universal Champion to engage in rivalries with the likes of Trish Stratus, Gunther, and even Roman Reigns.

Reacting to a tweet, the majority of fans suggested that Rollins should face The Ring General. One Twitter user even suggested that he should be the new Intercontinental Champion.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Marley Hannan @MarleyHannan . @Bub3m16



#WWERaw What's next for Seth Rollins? Who should he feud with? What's next for Seth Rollins? Who should he feud with? #WWERaw https://t.co/K8EnD8e0re Rollins and Gunther would be a solid option, have Rollins take the ic title wouldn’t hurt Gunther to lose to Rollins twitter.com/bub3m16/status… Rollins and Gunther would be a solid option, have Rollins take the ic title wouldn’t hurt Gunther to lose to Rollins twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

Shotzi SZN⚡️ @ShotziLynch @Bub3m16 Let’s run Seth vs Gunther if they’re drafted on the same show @Bub3m16 Let’s run Seth vs Gunther if they’re drafted on the same show

Matt Oliveri @matt_oliveri @Bub3m16 I like maybe the idea of him in some sort of alliance and feud w either JD or Imperium for the IC title or maybe even going after the bloodline @Bub3m16 I like maybe the idea of him in some sort of alliance and feud w either JD or Imperium for the IC title or maybe even going after the bloodline

Julio Ruiz @julioojuliooo @Bub3m16 IC title against Gunther whether that means seth to smackdown or gunther to raw 🤷🏽‍♂️ idk but Seth on Friday nights @Bub3m16 IC title against Gunther whether that means seth to smackdown or gunther to raw 🤷🏽‍♂️ idk but Seth on Friday nights🔥

Jermaine jarrett @jermainejarret7 @Bub3m16 Him and Gunther would have a great match if Seth gets drafted to smackdown @Bub3m16 Him and Gunther would have a great match if Seth gets drafted to smackdown

GreggyBread @Kyle_gregson22 @Bub3m16 Move Gunther over to Raw and let’s do it @Bub3m16 Move Gunther over to Raw and let’s do it

fox 🏳️‍⚧️ @happylivingsoul @Bub3m16 he should be the one to beat Roman Reigns @Bub3m16 he should be the one to beat Roman Reigns

Bully Ray explained how Seth Rollins could get involved in the feud between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch

A few weeks ago, Trish Stratus turned heel and betrayed Becky Lynch. WWE veteran Bully Ray has explained how Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, could get involved in the feud.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully stated that there is nothing personal between Trish and Lynch. He said:

"Now, we'll sit around, and we'll wait for Trish [Stratus] to answer the question — why [she turned on Becky Lynch]. They'll come up with something, 'I was The Man before you were The Man, or you think you're so great, you're not better than me.' It'll be something along the lines of that. I can't see it being anything else. There's nothing personal between Becky and Trish."

He continued on how Rollins could get involved in the feud:

"You wanna really make it personal? We know that Trish can be a bit of a temptress, right? 20 years ago, she was playing the temptress role very well. I don't know, maybe have Trish hanging around where Seth Rollins is hanging around."

It remains to be seen who Rollins' next opponent in WWE will be. His latest victory was against The Miz on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Who should Rollins feud with next? Sound off in the comment section.

