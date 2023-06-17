"Have a tow truck waiting around to pull my foot out of your a**" - Jim Cornette's old rival cuts a promo on him in 2023 (Exclusive)

Jim Cornette had many established kayfabe enemies, and during a recent interview with Bill Apter, Ricky Morton opened up about working with the former manager.

The Midnight Express, managed by Jim Cornette, had an amazing rivalry with Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson's Rock N' Roll Express. Cornette was the perfect heel adversary to Morton and Gibson, who were loved babyfaces during the territorial era of pro wrestling.

Ricky Morton, though, experienced a few horrible things during his on-screen storyline with Jim Cornette's Midnight Express.

During his chat with Bill Apter, Morton was asked to cut an old-school promo on Cornette, and the WWE Hall of Famer didn't disappoint, as you can view below:

"Jimmy Cornette, after all these years of the Rock N' Roll Express vs. The Midnight Express, you know, you always try to say which one was the best Express. But see, your Express was only good when you got yourself involved. Now, after all these years, I've figured you out, and I know that you have a little money. So, what you need to do is, after our match, just make sure you have a tow truck waiting around to pull my foot out of your a** after we get through working tonight!" [From 02:11 to 02:35]

Ricky Morton on Jim Cornette being a heat magnet in pro wrestling

The tag team legend also spoke about Cornette's successful podcast ventures and was aware that his former rival was doing well for himself financially.

Cornette has been in professional wrestling longer than many veterans and was known for his ability to draw heat on the talents he represented. The 61-year-old WWE and pro wrestling veteran wasn't always popular with the "boys," however, due to his brutally honest demeanor.

Ricky Morton even recalled how Jerry Jarrett once told Jim Cornette that he'd be a major draw if he got the same kind of heat from the fans as he did with a few talents backstage:

"Well, to tell you the truth, our business is a work, Jim. How did Jimmy Cornette make all his money? Talking about people, always! I'll never forget this, and I always understand this, Jerry Jarrett told Jimmy Cornette when we first broke into the business, He said, 'Jimmy, if you can get enough heat with the fans as you do with the boys, we're all going to make millions of dollars. You see, that's never changed." [2:50 - 3:20]

