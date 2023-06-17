"I've been tarred and feathered" - Legendary star on the worst thing Jim Cornette did to him (Exclusive)

In addition to his highly-acclaimed podcast, Jim Cornette will be remembered as one of pro wrestling's greatest-ever managers. One of his former rivals, Ricky Morton of the Rock 'n' Roll Express, recently opened up about the worst things Cornette did to in kayfabe him during their feud.

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson had a memorable angle with the Jim Cornette-led Midnight Express during the 1980s in Mid-South Wrestling, spawning several classic matches between the two teams.

Jim Cornette was a traditional heel manager who became known for using a tennis racket against Midnight Express' opponents.

Ricky Morton faced the brunt of Cornette's kayfabe antics on many occasions, and he listed down a few unfavorable moments while speaking to Bill Apter, as you can view below:

"Let me think here! I've been tarred and feathered. I've been hung. I've been hit, and I've been molested with a tennis racket for the last 40 years of my life. There are so many! He dropped my throne on the tennis racket one time. Let's see, threw fire in my face. The list goes on and on!" [1:00 - 1:42]

Ricky Morton on Jim Cornette's success as a podcaster

In recent years, Jim Cornette has continued to be a relevant name in pro wrestling, thanks to his two popular podcast shows.

The 61-year-old rarely minces his words while critiquing the current product and the wrestlers, sometimes getting called out for being overly cynical about the present state of the industry.

Ricky Morton praised Cornette for being successful after his active wrestling career and explained the idea behind his former colleague's outspoken persona.

Morton explained:

"Somebody asked me this before, too; Jimmy has a great podcast with many people listening to it. He must be doing something that the people want to hear, and when you get that, you can't be Clark Kent and the Joker. You've got to be Joker the whole time. Do you see what I'm saying?" [3:22 - 3:50]

